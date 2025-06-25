NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks secure Georgia’s Asa Newell after strategic trade

article

The Atlanta Hawks selected Georgia forward Asa Newell with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, landing the athletic freshman after a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

What we know:

Newell, a 6-foot-9, 223-pound forward, led the Bulldogs in scoring as a freshman and helped guide Georgia to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3% from the field, earning SEC All-Freshman honors.

Born in Atlanta and raised in Athens, Newell brings local ties and NBA-ready physical tools to the Hawks’ frontcourt. At the NBA Combine, he measured a 6-foot-11¼ wingspan and nearly a 9-foot standing reach. Scouts describe him as a modern stretch-four, with upside as a shot-blocker, offensive rebounder, and floor-spacer.

He started all 33 games for Georgia and impressed scouts with his motor, rim protection, and flashes of perimeter skill. While projections had him going as high as No. 9 in some mock drafts, his need for continued development — particularly as a shooter and defender against physical bigs — led to a late-first-round selection.

Big picture view:

The Hawks traded down 10 spots from the No. 13 pick to acquire Newell, sending Maryland’s Derik Queen to New Orleans in exchange for the No. 23 selection and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick, according to ESPN.

What's next:

With Atlanta continuing to reshape its roster under new leadership, Newell adds athleticism, versatility, and long-term potential to the mix.