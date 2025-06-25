Utah Jazz select McEachern alum Ace Bailey with fifth pick in NBA Draft

article

The Brief The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward from Rutgers, with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, known for his athletic shotmaking and potential despite shooting inconsistencies. Bailey posted solid freshman stats at Rutgers, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, but faced questions about his decision-making and maturity, skipping pre-draft workouts and meetings. Despite concerns, Bailey's athleticism, 7-foot wingspan, and comparisons to NBA stars kept him on the radar, leading the Jazz to bet on his upside and potential for development.



The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey, a 6-foot-8 forward from Rutgers University, with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Bailey, a former McEachern High School star from Powder Springs enters the league with a reputation as a versatile, athletic shotmaker who can stretch defenses with his midrange and stepback abilities. While considered a streaky shooter, he flashed high upside in January with five games hitting at least four 3-pointers. Scouts, however, have expressed concerns over his inconsistency at the free-throw line and behind the arc.

Despite being ranked the No. 2 recruit in the country last season and playing alongside fellow top prospect Dylan Harper, Bailey was unable to lift Rutgers to a winning record. Still, he posted solid freshman numbers: 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on 46.0% shooting in 30 starts.

Local perspective:

His high school career was even more dominant. As a senior at McEachern, Bailey averaged 32.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game while leading the Indians to a Class AAAAAAA state championship appearance and a top-15 national ranking. He was named 2024 Mr. Georgia Basketball and a McDonald’s All American.

Dig deeper:

Questions surrounding Bailey emerged ahead of the draft. He canceled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who held the No. 3 pick, and reportedly skipped meetings with all other teams. His measurements at the combine — 6-foot-7½ in shoes — and a 0.8 assist-to-turnover ratio raised red flags among some scouts. Concerns were also cited about his decision-making and maturity during interviews.

Even so, Bailey’s athleticism, 7-foot wingspan, and comparisons to NBA stars Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo kept him firmly on the radar for several franchises. Teams like the Brooklyn Nets were reportedly monitoring his draft status closely and considering a move up if he began to fall.

What's next:

Ultimately, the Jazz opted to bet on Bailey’s upside. At just 18 years old — he turns 19 in August — he offers a rare blend of scoring, length, and positional versatility that could pay off with the right development.