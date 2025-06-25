Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:54 PM EDT until WED 9:30 PM EDT, Haralson County, Carroll County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:44 PM EDT until WED 9:15 PM EDT, White County, Hall County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:53 PM EDT until WED 10:15 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:44 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:15 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Walton County, Hall County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Forsyth County, White County, Gwinnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:37 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Walton County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, White County, Clarke County, Oconee County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Gordon County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Polk County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, Floyd County

Utah Jazz select McEachern alum Ace Bailey with fifth pick in NBA Draft

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 25, 2025 8:52pm EDT
NBA
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ace Bailey (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted fifth overall by the Utah Jazz during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 25, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by

Expand

The Brief

    • The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward from Rutgers, with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, known for his athletic shotmaking and potential despite shooting inconsistencies.
    • Bailey posted solid freshman stats at Rutgers, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, but faced questions about his decision-making and maturity, skipping pre-draft workouts and meetings.
    • Despite concerns, Bailey's athleticism, 7-foot wingspan, and comparisons to NBA stars kept him on the radar, leading the Jazz to bet on his upside and potential for development.

NEW YORK - The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey, a 6-foot-8 forward from Rutgers University, with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Bailey, a former McEachern High School star from Powder Springs enters the league with a reputation as a versatile, athletic shotmaker who can stretch defenses with his midrange and stepback abilities. While considered a streaky shooter, he flashed high upside in January with five games hitting at least four 3-pointers. Scouts, however, have expressed concerns over his inconsistency at the free-throw line and behind the arc.

Despite being ranked the No. 2 recruit in the country last season and playing alongside fellow top prospect Dylan Harper, Bailey was unable to lift Rutgers to a winning record. Still, he posted solid freshman numbers: 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on 46.0% shooting in 30 starts.

Local perspective:

His high school career was even more dominant. As a senior at McEachern, Bailey averaged 32.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game while leading the Indians to a Class AAAAAAA state championship appearance and a top-15 national ranking. He was named 2024 Mr. Georgia Basketball and a McDonald’s All American.

Dig deeper:

Questions surrounding Bailey emerged ahead of the draft. He canceled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who held the No. 3 pick, and reportedly skipped meetings with all other teams. His measurements at the combine — 6-foot-7½ in shoes — and a 0.8 assist-to-turnover ratio raised red flags among some scouts. Concerns were also cited about his decision-making and maturity during interviews.

Even so, Bailey’s athleticism, 7-foot wingspan, and comparisons to NBA stars Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo kept him firmly on the radar for several franchises. Teams like the Brooklyn Nets were reportedly monitoring his draft status closely and considering a move up if he began to fall.

What's next:

Ultimately, the Jazz opted to bet on Bailey’s upside. At just 18 years old — he turns 19 in August — he offers a rare blend of scoring, length, and positional versatility that could pay off with the right development.

The Source: This article sources FOX Sports, the Associated Press and previous High 5 Sports reports. Additional details and stats were provided by McEachern High School.

NBASportsHigh 5 Sports