Nationals 2021 opening day game postponed after 3 players test positive for COVID-19

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
MLB
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The long awaited start to the Washington Nationals 2021 season has been postponed after three players tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney Thursday’s game against the Mets was called off Thursday morning.

Along with the three players who tested positive, a third is being tested, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo says.

NATIONALS ANNOUNCE POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE ON EVE OF OPENING DAY

The team said they were going to honor fans and the 2019 World Series Championship team and re-raise the World Series Champions flag instead of the traditional opening day ceremonial pitch.