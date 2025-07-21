Nacho Alvarez embraces fun, positivity in Braves' big-league comeback

article

As the Atlanta Braves look to rebound from a rough weekend series against the New York Yankees, rookie infielder Nacho Alvarez is focused on staying positive and having fun during his latest stint with the big-league club.

The Braves dropped two out of three to the Yankees, falling to a season-worst mark of 12 games under .500. But the team had a fresh start Monday night as it opened a new series against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

What they're saying:

For Alvarez, it’s not about dwelling on the standings, it’s about maintaining the right mindset.

"I just try to go out there and have fun, you know, that's all I can do," Alvarez said. "Last time I didn't have fun. I was just trying to make everything so serious. And I wasn't having fun, to be honest with you. This time, it's just so much fun."

That relaxed approach appears to be paying off. After going just 3-for-30 during a call-up last season, Alvarez has seen his average climb to .222 since rejoining the team on July 12, filling in while third baseman Austin Riley is on the 10-day injured list.

Alvarez has also made waves on defense with a series of highlight-reel plays, including a memorable catch near the tarp and a strong connection with Ronald Acuña Jr.

"I mean, that throw, you're probably gonna be able to see that throw from Ronald for the rest of my life. And I'm gonna be the one catching it, you know? So that's pretty awesome," Alvarez said. "And then a couple of innings later, I go in flying to the tarp. I'll probably remember that game for the rest of my life."

Braves analysts believe Alvarez’s versatility will prove valuable moving forward.

"Third base is kind of where he excels and I think they're always going to be more relaxed the second time around," said one commentator. "It's going to be valuable for him because that’s probably going to be his role, to be that Swiss army knife guy. If he can play all over the infield, it’s going to help the value he has for a club."

What we don't know:

Riley, meanwhile, is making progress in his recovery and took batting practice Monday. Team officials say the real test is in the field, where Riley initially sustained the injury while charging a slow roller.

What's next:

The Braves will continue monitoring Riley’s status day by day, but Alvarez is making the most of his opportunity in the meantime.