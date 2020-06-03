MLS avoids lockout as players, league ratify new CBA

The MLS Players Association and Major League Soccer have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that will run into the 2025 season, avoiding a lockout as Atlanta United's first team players initially skipped voluntary small group training sessions that were set to start this week.

They also approved a plan to restart the 2020 season, put on hold on March 12 due to the pandemic. However, details about the MLS' return to play at Disney World in Orlando were still being finalized.

"There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field," the MLSPA said in a statement. "We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy."