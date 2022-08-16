Mike Soroka bring the heat during rehab start with Rome Braves

article

Mike Soroka took a big step forward in his continued rehab efforts. The right-hander, who turned 25 earlier this month, made a rehab start with the High-A Rome Braves.

Soroka, who has been recovering from multiple Achilles tendon tears since 2020, pitched one hit and eight strikeouts in four innings on Tuesday.

While the numbers were impressive, Soroka admits this rehab assignment is just as much psychological as it is technical.

"Part of you wonders whether you've still got it, too. With the way baseball's going. Guys are throwing harder, hitting the ball farther... I think tonight was pretty big for that [feeling], too," Soroka told FOX 5’s Justin Felder.

While no determination has been made on when Soroka could return to the majors, he will be in very good company with Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Spencer Strider, Ian Anderson, and veteran Charlie Morton all expected to be in the rotation through the end of next season.

"I felt like I could've got outs in the big leagues tonight. Whenever we're ready, I'm ready. Let's go," Soroka said.

Soraka said it was a little emotion to be back in Rome.