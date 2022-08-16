Braves sign Michael Harris II to $72 million, 8-year contract

article

What a difference three months has made for rookie Michael Harris II. He has gone from minor league bus rides to a $72 million major league contract.

The outfielder signed an eight-year contract that runs through the 2030 season. He will make $5 million per season for 2023-2024, $8 million per season for 2025-2026, $9 million in 2027, $10 million person season in 2028-2029, and $12 million in 2030. It also includes a $15 million club option for 2031 and a $20 club option for 2032, both years with a $5 million buyout.

Harris was the youngest player in the majors when he debuted on May 28. He also set the record for the youngest Georgia-born player to debut with the Braves since they moved to Atlanta in 1966, beating out Catcher Brian McCann by 28 days.

Harris was rated as the No. 1 prospect in Atlanta's farm system according to MLB Pipeline. Harris began the season in Double-A Mississippi before skipping Triple-A to make his MLB debut. In 196 plate appearances for Mississippi, Harris was batting .305 with a .372 on-base percentage, slugging .506. Harris also stole 11 bases.

In the past three months, the 21-year-old has been hitting .287 with 12 homers, 13 stolen bases, 39 RBIs in 71 games. He also won the NL Rookie of the Month in June

The Atlanta Braves selected the 6-foot, 195-pound Georgia native in the third round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Stockbridge High School.