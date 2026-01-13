Matt Ryan named Falcons president of football operations, will address ‘unfinished business’

article

The Brief Matt Ryan is the new Falcons president of football operations, leading searches for a head coach and general manager. The franchise is prioritizing candidates who demonstrate emotional stability, leadership respect, and the ability to build great staffs. Ryan aims to secure a championship for Atlanta by fostering a unified, shared vision across the entire organization.



Matt Ryan is back in Atlanta, but this time his playbook is being traded for a front-office binder.

The legendary Falcons quarterback was officially introduced Tuesday as the franchise's new president of football operations, a role that immediately plunged him into the search for a new head coach and general manager.

Owner Arthur Blank welcomes Matt Ryan back to the organization to lead the search for a new head coach in Atlanta on January 13, 2026. (FOX 5)

Matt Ryan back with the Falcons

What we know:

Ryan, who signed his new contract Saturday morning, was in a coaching interview just two hours later. The team has already conducted six head coach interviews over the last three days.

"I’m sitting at the same table, but my seat has changed," Ryan said during his introductory press conference. "In a lot of ways, that makes it comfortable... to be able to come back and be a part of it, albeit in a different way, is incredibly exciting for me."

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Ryan was selected following an interview process that included five candidates. Blank emphasized that while Ryan holds the authority to lead the search process, the structure is designed for collaboration.

"Matt did not sign up to do their job," Blank said, referring to the upcoming coaching and GM hires. "He signed up to get the best people for them to do their job with his support, his wisdom, and his guidance based on his experience."

att Ryan shares a lighthearted moment with his three sons—Marshall, Johnny, and Cal—as they celebrate his return to the organization in Flowery Branch on January 13, 2026. (FOX 5)

Falcons search for head coach

Dig deeper:

The Falcons are currently running concurrent searches for a head coach and a general manager. While the team has not yet begun GM interviews, Ryan has already been leading the discussions with coaching candidates.

When asked what he looks for in a coach, Ryan highlighted "emotional stability" and the ability to command respect.

"I view it from the lens of what I always wanted and what I needed from coaches," Ryan said. "You’re looking for people who can build great staffs. You don’t do it by yourself as a head coach... football, more so than any other sport, requires a team."

The goal, according to Blank and Ryan, is to find a duo that shares a "clarity of vision" for the team’s future.

A "new beginning"

What they're saying:

For Ryan, the move marks an end to a brief but successful stint as an analyst with CBS. He admitted that while he enjoyed broadcasting, he missed the high-stakes environment of professional football.

"It’s hard to replicate having the wins and losses and the work that goes into that, and a result every Sunday," Ryan said. "That was something that I never shied away from as a player and something that, frankly, I missed."

Ryan, who spent 14 seasons under center for Atlanta, described a sense of "unfinished business" regarding a championship for the city.

"My mission since I was drafted has never changed," Ryan told the fans. "It is to help this organization do everything it can to be champions and to win championships."

Falcons roster

What's next:

While his role is administrative, Ryan noted he is already in the building interacting with current players, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

"I’m not hired to come in and be the quarterback coach," Ryan clarified. "But I love Mike... anything he needs from me, I am a part of this organization and happy to help in any way that I can."

Ryan will work closely with Greg Beadles, a 31-year veteran of the organization, to navigate the business and football operations of the franchise.

"The separation in this league happens from the people in the building," Ryan said. "The faster everybody gets on the same page... the better our chances of being successful on the field are."