Matt Ryan returns to Falcons as President of Football

Image 1 of 3 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is seen on the sidelines prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 3, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Brief Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan has been hired as the team's new President of Football. Reporting directly to Arthur Blank, Ryan will oversee the search for a new head coach and GM. Ryan spent 14 seasons in Atlanta, setting nearly every franchise passing record and winning the 2016 MVP award.



Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank named former MVP Matt Ryan the new President of Football for the organization.

What we know:

The announcement came Saturday, following a week of shakeups at the organization where the head coach and general manager were fired.

According to Blank, Ryan will step into the role of overseeing the Falcons' football operations immediately and report directly to him. Ryan will be directly involved in finding the team's next head coach and general manager, both of whom will report directly to him.

The backstory:

Ryan spent 15 years in the NFL and worked as a television sports analyst following his retirement from the league.

During his 14 seasons with the Falcons, the team went to the postseason five times, including two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance. He set franchise records for career passing yards, attempts, completions, passing touchdowns, passer rating, completion percentage and 300-yard games.

Ryan’s best season came in 2016 when he earned first-team All-Pro honors after leading the Falcons to the club’s second NFC title and a Super Bowl appearance. He became the first player in team history to be selected as NFL MVP and was also named Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

What they're saying:

Blank said Ryan's history with the team will help in this new role.

"Throughout his remarkable 14-year career in Atlanta, Matt’s leadership, attention to detail, knowledge of the game and unrelenting drive to win made him the most successful player in our franchise’s history," Blank said. "I am confident those same qualities will be a tremendous benefit to our organization as he steps into this new role. From his playing days to his time as an analyst at CBS, Matt has always been a student of the game, and he brings an astute understanding of today’s NFL, as well as unique knowledge of our organization and this market. I have full confidence and trust in Matt as we strive to deliver a championship-caliber team for Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere."

Ryan said he is ready for the new challenge.

"My history with this team speaks for itself, and I’m really grateful for it, and the great relationship I’ve been lucky to have with Arthur and his family," Ryan said. "I also recognize this side of football is not where I’ve come up. I’ve played, I’ve commented, but I haven’t directly operated. I think I’m humble enough to recognize there will be some baptism by fire, but I’m ready for that. I know I’ve got great resources and partners throughout this organization and I’m fortunate to have mentors across the league. That said, I do understand the weight of a role like this – I’ve lived it. I have confidence in the perspective my years as a player and a team leader give me. This is not a new table; it’s just a new seat."

Local perspective:

In addition to his playing career in Atlanta, Ryan was honored for his contributions to the community off the field, including being named the Falcons' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2016 for his community service activities.

What's next:

Ryan and Blank will address the hiring at a press conference on Tuesday.