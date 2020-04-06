Masters organizers targeting new dates: Nov. 9-15

article

The Masters could now be played in mid-November, event organizers announced Monday.

While a November 9-15 Masters is subject to direction from health officials, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley said in a statement that the 2020 Masters would invite professionals and amateurs would who would have qualified for the original April date. Existing tickets will still be valid.

The tournament, the first of golf's four major championships to be held in 2020, was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta.

"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus," Ridley said in a statement. "Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport."

In addition, the PGA Tour is pushing back other playoff event dates by a week:

August 10-16 – Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 17-23 – THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 24-30 – BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 31-September 7 (Labor Day) – TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

The British Open was also canceled Monday and will not be played this year for the first time since 1945. Golf will only have three major championships at the most this year.

Additionally, the 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur has been cancelled due to "many scheduling challenges with NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes led to this decision," Ridley said in the statement.

All 2020 invitees will be invited back in 2021 if still an amateur.

Public health officials have urged social distancing to slow down or stop the spread of coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

