Masters 2022: Scottie Scheffler leads heading into Round 3 on Saturday at Augusta National

article

The world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is teeing off with a comfortable five-shot lead at The Masters on Saturday at Augusta National.

The Texas Longhorn alum shot 5-under on Friday. He’s trailed by a pack at 3-under that includes Charl Schwartzel, Sung-Jae Im, Shane Lowry and defending tournament champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Players began teeing off for Round 3 starting at 10:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Masters Tee Times for Day 3

Saturday tee times and pairings from Augusta National

10:20 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10:40 a.m.: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10:50 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

12 p.m.: Kim Si-Woo, Jason Kokrak

12:10 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12:30 p.m.: Tyrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, J.J. Spaun

1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2:10 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2:40 p.m.: Im Sung-Jae, Shane Lowry

2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

Master Day 2 recap

Historically, all four players who previously lead The Masters by five shots after 36 holes have gone on to win. Scheffler said he is in a good position with 36 holes to go.

"I put myself in position, where I’m in position to win this golf tournament. I couldn’t ask for anything more after 36 holes," Scheffler said. "My game feels like it’s in a good spot. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and not overthink things."

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and former champion Charl Schwartzel both gained ground with Day 2 scores of 69. Former British Open champion Shane Lowry finished Friday at 68 and 18-hole leader Sungjae Im fell back with 74.

Tiger Woods watch

Woods' return to Augusta will continue. He finished Saturday nine shots behind, but made the cut.

He shot 74 on Friday.

"Hey, I made the cut. I got a chance going into the weekend," Woods said. "I think it’s going to be the golf course that Augusta National wants. It’s going to be quicker, drier, faster. It’s going to be a great test."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE