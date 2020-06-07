Longtime Atlanta Falcons DE John Zook dies at age 72

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Zook has died at age 72. He teamed with Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey to give the Atlanta Falcons a dynamic combination at defensive end in the 1970s.

ATLANTA, GA - CIRCA 1972: John Zook #71 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during an NFL football game circa 1972 at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Zooks played for the Falcons from 1969-75. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Zook died Saturday in his native Kansas after a long battle with cancer. Initially a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Zook wound up in Atlanta after a pair of trades. He was with the Falcons from 1969-75, lining up on the right while Humphrey held down the left side. Zook made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 1973, joining Humphrey in the all-star game.