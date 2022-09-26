Hurricane Ian: Metro Atlanta high schools reschedule Friday football games

All eyes in the Southeast are on Hurricane Ian. The storm continues to churn its way north, forecasted to hit Florida's Gulf Coast later this week and impact Georgia by the end of the week.

Several metro Atlanta high schools have decided to reschedule or cancel their typical Friday football games.

HOW HURRICANE IAN COULD IMPACT NORTH GEORGIA

Here is a look at the schools have announced changes:

CLAYTON COUNTY: The district will be making the decision on Friday's games on Tuesday.

FULTON COUNTY: The district is monitoring the weather situation and will provide updates as needed.

GEORGIA CLOSELY MONITORING HURRICANE IAN'S PATH AS STORM HEADS TOWARD FLORIDA

HALL COUNTY: East Hall vs. Chestatee will be played on Thursday. Flowery Branch, North Hall and West Hall have also moved their games. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says each school should have those rescheduled times and dates on their social media or websites.