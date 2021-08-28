High 5 Sports recap - Week Two

ATLANTA - The second week of High 5 Sports in 2021 and it is lightning striking again in more ways than one.
Weather played a big role in many of the games this week with delays due to rain and lightning across north Georgia.
But there also were several big rivalry matchups with a lot of big names to keep an eye on.
Wesleyan vs Decatur
In downtown Decatur, the Bulldogs were hosting Wesleyan. And not too many field goals are worthy of being shown, but check out this 50 yarders. Wesleyan's Brooks Sturgeon nails it.
Arabia Mountain vs MLK
Arabia Mountain started Coach Julian Washington's tenure 1-0 with last week’s win. They took on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr High School.
Therrell vs North Atlanta
At the newly renamed Henderson Stadium in Midtown. North Atlanta was trying to stay unbeaten while Therrell was kicking off their season.
Marist vs Blessed Trinity – Call of the Week
The last four 4A Championships have gone to either Blessed Trinity or Marist. These aren't region rivals anymore but both have their eyes on another crown. It is High 5 Sports 680 the Fan Call of the Week with Karl Werl and Doug Konkel and FOX 5 photojournalist Eli Jordan behind the lens.
Walton’s Sutton Smith - Hype 5
At look at why Walton High School is hyped up about Sutton Smith.
Walton vs Pope
Walton’s Sutton Smith was getting hyped as the team travels to Pope.
Milton vs North Cobb
There is a lot of big time recruits in this match. Milton and North Cobb getting the national TV treatment as they do battle.
Ola vs North Oconee
The Ola Mustangs were in Bogart facing North Oconee.
Fayette County vs Whitewater
Whitewater and Fayette Count did battle with the Tigers trying to break a 5 year losing streak to the Wildcats.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs Starr’s Mill
Starr's Mill is ranked in the top 10. They welcomed Mt. Zion-Jonesboro into Panthers Stadium.
Redan vs Druid Hills - Mic'd Up
The High 5 Sports Mic'd Up game this week was no exception to the lightning delays seen across metro Atlanta this week. Druid Hills Coach Fred Green was on the mic... Take a listen.
South Paulding vs North Paulding – Game of the Week
North Paulding and South Paulding squared off in the High 5 Sports Game of the Week. It is a northeast Georgia showdown that has a lot of Georgia Bulldog fans intrigued. High 5’s Bill Hartman was among the thousands at Jefferson’s Memorial Stadium.
Cedar Shoals vs Oconee County
In Watkinsville, Cedar Shoals made the short drive to take on second-ranked Oconee County.
Stephens County vs North Hall
Our friends at Blitz bringing this good one at the Brickyard Friday night between Stephens County and North Hall.
McEachern vs Grayson
Mighty McEachern traveled to Grayson for this week-two matchup.
Lambert vs Lassiter
Lambert visited Lassiter at the Frank.
St. Pius X vs Westminster
St. Pius X traveled to Westminster.