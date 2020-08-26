Hennessy leaning on Mack during NFL transition

The Atlanta Falcons are now three and a half weeks into training camp, and rookie offensive lineman Matt Hennessy has been one of the more consistent newcomers at Flowery Branch.

Hennesy has been working with the starting unit since the third day of camp, and seems to be progressing at a good pace so far.

"Matt's been a really good player," Falcons center Alex Mack said. "As a rookie you have a lot to learn, and Matt shows up with a great attitude ready to learn everything, and absolutely sponging up everything.

Also pretty physical, and has a good base level of skill. I think as camp goes on, and as we get more reps he's going to pick things up really quickly because of his brain, and he has all the physical abilities to be a really good player for us."

Atlanta drafted Hennessy in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft to eventually replace Mack at center, and while Mack has plenty of reps left in the tank, Hennessy has been leaning on the six-time Pro Bowler as he transitions into the NFL.

Advertisement

"The cool part about him is just how down to earth of a guy he is, and just how high character of a guy he is, Hennessy said about Mack. "He's so easy to get along with, and I've never been around a teammate who goes out of his way to help other people like that. It's been pretty remarkable.

Going back to the virtual offseason program by checking in daily, making sure I'm up to speed with everything if I have any questions, and sometimes I won't even know the right question to ask and he'll ask it for me. He's like, 'you actually need to know this.' He's been extremely helpful and going out of his way to help me. Super grateful for that."

Hennessy said he watched a lot of Mack's film when he transitioned from tackle to center coming out of high school and has always appreciated his 'urgency and technique.'

"The way he goes about his business is something that will always inspire me," Hennessy said. "Being alongside him, whether it's off the field in the meeting room, weight room or being on the field with him, just like that 'got to get it done' attitude, and the speed he gets it done is awesome. It's another one of those things where if you're around a guy like that it influences you as well, so it's been super helpful."

Hennessy is currently competing for the starting left guard position for the Falcons, but says he's willing to play wherever the team needs him.