Georgia vs. Alabama: One of the best, and most disputed games of all time

It might just be the best and most disputed games between Alabama and Georgia even 57 years later.

Alabama, which was ranked No. 5 in the country, looked like they were going to get a 17-10 win against Georgia by the time the fourth quarter rolled around. That’s when former Georgia TE Pat Hodgson got the ball.

Hodgson laterals it to Bob Taylor, who ran it in for 73 yards.

But the day before instant replay, the call on field had to be trusted.

"There's a big controversy whether my knees were down. I say, 'Hey, 18-17's the score, they must've been fine,'" Hodgson said.

Pictures revealed his kneed might have hit the grass, but the play stood. And so did the two-point conversion that put Georgia over for the win.

