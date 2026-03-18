Georgia, Kennesaw State set for NCAA tournament matchups

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The Brief Georgia earns No. 8 seed, faces Saint Louis Thursday Bulldogs chasing first NCAA tournament win since 2002 Kennesaw State meets No. 3 seed Gonzaga in Portland



For the first time in more than two decades, the Georgia Bulldogs are heading to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in consecutive years.

What we know:

Georgia earned a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 seed Saint Louis on Thursday night in the Midwest Region. The Bulldogs are coming off the best regular season in program history, finishing with 22 wins. They rank fifth nationally in scoring and lead the country in fast-break points.

Saint Louis also brings a high-powered offense into the matchup, ranking 10th in the nation in scoring.

Georgia is seeking its first NCAA tournament win since 2002. Head coach Mike White said he is "excited about the opportunity to come rebuild this thing… more often than not."

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State Owls will face a tough test in Portland, Oregon, taking on No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs on Thursday night.

Kennesaw State is making its second NCAA tournament appearance following its 2023 run, also as a No. 14 seed. The Owls secured their spot this year by winning their first Conference USA tournament title, capping a 21-win season — the second-most in the program’s Division I era.

Tipoff for Kennesaw State is scheduled for 10 p.m. Thursday.

Women's basketball

Georgia’s women’s basketball team will open NCAA tournament play Saturday against a to-be-determined opponent.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of a First Four play-in game between No. 10 seeds Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball and Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball.

It marks Georgia’s 37th appearance in the NCAA tournament, tied for the third-most in Division I women’s basketball history.