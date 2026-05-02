Atlanta airport sees effects of Spirit closure

The Brief Spirit Airlines announced an immediate, permanent closure Saturday morning, halting all flight operations nationwide. Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson were met with closed counters and fully booked alternative flights. Nearly 17,000 employees are suddenly out of work as other major airlines scramble to offer relief.



Spirit fliers were left stranded at the Atlanta airport after the airline announced an immediate closure Saturday morning, leaving travelers stuck across the country.

What we know:

At the world's busiest airport, travelers found the customer service counter closed with nothing but a sign saying the airline was no longer operational. Several people told FOX 5 they were heading out for an early flight and did not check their email to see the alert that all flights had been canceled.

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Airlines like Delta, United, and JetBlue are offering relief for affected customers, but some at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said flights to their destinations are full on other carriers. One customer said he was trying to get to Miami but cannot find any available seats.

What they're saying:

"I guess I am just here trying to find a way to go back home, but I can't," the traveler said. "Trying to be as positive as I can, but it's not a good situation."

Another flier expressed her frustration but said she felt worse for the nearly 17,000 Spirit employees who no longer have a job. "I want to cry for them. I couldn't imagine not having a job as high as gas is, as high as groceries," she said.

A former flight attendant for Spirit found out he was unemployed while on a trip. He told FOX 5 off-camera that he had to hop on a Delta flight just to get home.