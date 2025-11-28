Georgia, Georgia Tech meet for 119th Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate game

article

The Brief Georgia and Georgia Tech meet for the 119th Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry Both teams are ranked for the first time in over a decade Stadium roof closed; fans urged to take MARTA to the sold-out matchup



Fans are packing into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 119th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, as Georgia and Georgia Tech prepare to face off Friday afternoon in one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

This year’s matchup marks the first time in more than a decade that both teams enter the game ranked, adding extra intensity to a series known for dramatic finishes and deep-rooted history.

PREVIOUS STORY: No. 4 Georgia will pit Stockton against No. 23 Georgia Tech’s King in showdown of tough quarterbacks

Georgia Tech enters the game with revenge on its mind after last season’s eight-overtime thriller, when the Yellow Jackets led most of the night before Georgia stormed back and won on a walk-off run by Nate Frazier.

Head coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King said this week that players have been reminded of the rivalry’s significance through film, past matchups and stories from former players.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart echoed that the game carries meaning beyond records, noting that both he and Key once played in the rivalry themselves.

If Georgia wins Friday, the Bulldogs will match their longest winning streak against the Yellow Jackets at eight straight, tying a record last achieved by Georgia Tech in the 1950s under legendary coach Bobby Dodd.

Fans began tailgating early, and officials say the sold-out crowd should expect chilly temperatures and heavy foot traffic around the stadium.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will keep its roof closed for the game, and fans are encouraged to take MARTA due to congestion.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m., and a limited number of standing room–only tickets remain available through Ticketmaster. The venue’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

The game will be broadcast on ABC and livestreamed on FUBO.