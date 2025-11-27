No. 4 Georgia will pit Stockton against No. 23 Georgia Tech’s King in showdown of tough quarterbacks

article

The Brief No. 4 Georgia will play No. 23 Georgia Tech on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia's record sits at 10-1, while Georgia Tech sits at 9-2. The Bulldogs outlasted the Yellow Jackets 44-42 in eight overtimes last season in Athens.



Two "Golden Arm" quarterback finalists will be in the spotlight when No. 4 Georgia will try to extend its winning streak against No. 23 Georgia Tech on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and Georgia Tech’s Haynes King are among five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award given to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback. The quarterback showdown in the state rivalry known as "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" features dual-threat players who have earned respect for their toughness as much as their arms.

Georgia (10-1) will try to protect its No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff ranking and earn its eighth consecutive win in the rivalry. The Bulldogs outlasted the Yellow Jackets 44-42 in eight overtimes last season in Athens.

Georgia Tech (9-2) will try to recover from last week’s 42-28 home loss to Pittsburgh that cost the Yellow Jackets an opportunity to clinch a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. King threw two interceptions in the crushing loss after entering the game with only two picks for the season.

Despite the disappointment of last week’s loss, ending the long losing streak to Georgia would go a long way toward making the Yellow Jackets’ season.

"Probably the only thing good about it was the fact that we have a short week this week and we have to flip the script fast," Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said of the loss to Pitt.

For Georgia Tech to make the ACC title game, three ranked ACC teams — Miami, Virginia and SMU — must lose this week. Similarly, Georgia needs Alabama or Texas A&M to lose for the Bulldogs to return to the Southeastern Conference championship game.

The Bulldogs can control their CFP fate by beating the Yellow Jackets. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says King makes it difficult to beat the Yellow Jackets, even if Stockton provides similar leadership for the Bulldogs.

"I know the play he puts out, and the product he puts out, and the production he has put out has really been incredible for what he has been able to do," Smart said of King. "The toughness, and the durability he has done that with has been similar for Gunner. He just hasn’t done it as long as Haynes has."

The other finalists for the Golden Arm Award are Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia and Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed.

Branch moving up charts

Georgia junior Zachariah Branch, a transfer from Southern California, has 63 catches for 638 yards and is tied with Brock Bowers for second on the school records for receptions in a season. Bowers had 63 catches in 2022. Brice Hunter had a school-record 76 catches in 1993.

"That’s pretty crazy and definitely a blessing to think I’m in that category with a lot of players who came through this program, a lot of great players," Branch said.

Birr finalist for Groza Award

Georgia Tech junior Aidan Birr is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award given to the game’s top place kicker. Birr has made 22 of 25 field goals and each of his 42 extra points. He is tied for second nationally in field goals made.

Birr has made two game-winning kicks, a school-record 55-yarder as time expired in the Yellow Jackets’ 24-21 win over Clemson on Sept. 13 and a 23-yarder with 11 seconds remaining in a 36-34 win at Boston College on Nov. 15.

Hawaii’s Kansei Matsuzawa and Oklahoma’s Tate Sandell are the other finalists.

Home-field feeling

Georgia Tech is the home team but Mercedes-Benz Stadium will feel very familiar for Georgia players who played two games in the Atlanta Falcons’ home last season. The 2024 Bulldogs beat Texas in the SEC championship game and beat Clemson in the season-opener in Atlanta.

"Just having some experience … it’s almost like a home game feeling and how you’re just familiar with the stadium," wide receiver London Humphreys said.

Series dominance

Georgia’s seven-game winning streak in the rivalry matches its longest in the series. Georgia also has winning streaks of seven and five games during its dominant run of 20 wins in the last 23 state rivalry games.

Georgia Tech’s last home win over the Bulldogs came in 1999 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets’ last win in the series was a 28-27 decision in Athens in 2016.

More series notes

This is only the third time both Georgia Tech and Georgia have at least nine wins entering the game, following 1942 and 2014. It’s the first time since 2014, and only the 12th time overall, both teams are nationally ranked.