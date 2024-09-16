Georgia fans lose over an hour of sleep after tough games, study finds

article

After a brief hiatus, the Atlanta Falcons are back in the spotlight tonight as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football showdown. This marks the Falcons' first Monday Night Football appearance since 2020.

Looking ahead, the Falcons will once again take center stage next week when they host the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. Fans are gearing up for back-to-back prime-time matchups, with many prepared to stay up late to catch all the action.

For sports enthusiasts, sacrificing sleep for their favorite teams is not uncommon.

According to a recent study by Wetten.com, 26% of Americans lose sleep due to the performance of their favorite sports team.

New Jersey fans reportedly take the hardest hit, staying awake for an average of 91 minutes after a disappointing game.

In Georgia, fans lie awake for about 62 minutes after a loss, which means the state is ranked No. 14 on the list.

Utah fans seem to fare the best, losing only 23 minutes of sleep.

The study surveyed 3,000 sports fans across the country, highlighting the widespread impact of post-game emotions on sleep.