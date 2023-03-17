Former Falcon QB Marcus Mariota signs with Eagles

article

The quarterback who started the most games for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 season has a new home.

Former Falcons QB Marcus Mariota has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $5 million dollar deal that could be worth up to $8 million according to a source.

Mariota will back up Jalen Hurts for the defending NFC Champions.

In February, the Falcons released Mariota after he started the first 13 games in 2022.

The move means the Falcons will start the season with Desmond Ridder as the team’s starting quarterback. The rookie started the final four games in 2022.

On Thursday, Atlanta signed former Washington QB and Gwinnett County native Taylor Heinicke to a two-year contract worth up to $20 million.

Heinicke who was born in Lawrenceville and played at Collins Hills High School told reporters he wants to be the best backup he can be and support Ridder in the starting role.

Mariota, who was a Heisman Trophy runner-up at Oregon and the #2 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft, signed a two-year deal with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

Mariota completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 yards, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in a run-oriented offense. He contributed to the ground game with 438 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

The 29-year-old quarterback recorded career highs in rushing yards (438) and carries (85) while rushing for four touchdowns.

He also contributed to the Falcons becoming the first NFL team to have four players with at least 250 rushing yards through the first eight games of a season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.