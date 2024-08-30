Falcons ready for season opener, Braves stumble against Phillies

article

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the first game of the NFL season as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons will play their home opener at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 29: Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer (49) pitches the ball during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on August 29th, 2024 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Terence Lewis/I Expand

In baseball, the Atlanta Braves faced a tough loss yesterday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite holding a 4-0 lead, the Phillies mounted a comeback, with center fielder Brandon Marsh hitting a decisive three-run homer in the sixth inning. The Braves ultimately lost 5-4. However, they will have an opportunity to bounce back tomorrow evening when they face the Phillies again at 7:15 p.m.

Off the field, the Braves partnered with Chick-fil-A to host a community food distribution event in Clayton County. The event took place yesterday at the County Community Services Authority in Forest Park, where the two organizations provided hot Chick-fil-A meals and boxes of groceries to those in need. An event organizer shared that the focus on food distribution aims to support the community during challenging times. To date, the initiative has distributed over 80,000 pounds of food across the metro area.

Looking ahead, Atlanta has been selected to host the Final Four in 2031. The event is scheduled for April 5 and 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This marks the fourth time Atlanta will host the prestigious basketball tournament. The stadium was originally slated to host the Final Four in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.