Falcons first-round draft pick Kyle Pitts somewhat surprised at pick

Former University of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts always thought, growing up, the top first-round draft picks were reserved for quarterbacks and big-impact defensive players.

Imagine his shock when he spoke to Atlanta Falcons brass on Thursday, after telling him he was the No. 4 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pitts become the highest-drafted tight end in the common draft era. The selection was the first for the franchise's new Head Coach Arthur Smith and General Manager Terry Fontenot.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Kelly Price spoke one-on-one with Pitts after his selection became official. Being drafted top-5 hasn't sunk in for Pitts.

"It's something I'll never forget," Pitts said. "That night is something I've been working for all of my life."

Mock drafts had Pitts pegged for Atlanta, but the tight end and Pennsylvania native said his instincts told him the Falcons would choose a quarterback. He said the Falcons never tipped him off they were leaning towards selecting him until he got the official call.

"Surprised for the moment, but ready for the moment as well," he said.

Pitts said he hadn't been a Falcon for more than 24 hours when he received congratulatory texts from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

"I'm very excited, I'm like a sponge, I'm ready to sit in the room with them and learn from them," Pitts said.

He enjoyed the moment but said the time to celebrate is short. He's eager to live up to the hype of being a top draft pick.

"I'm ready to get into the building and ready to get to work," Pitts said.

