article

The Atlanta Braves secured a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies in Game One, with ace Chris Sale dominating on the mound.

Sale delivered another lights-out performance, becoming the first left-handed pitcher in Braves history to record 200 strikeouts in a season, achieving the milestone in the third inning.

The Braves' offense provided early support. Gio Urshela hit a shot down the third base line, driving in the first run to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Michael Harris hustled to beat out a bad throw, allowing Urshela to score from third.

With Sale’s historic pitching and timely offense, the Braves closed out the game with a 3-0 win, taking the first of the series.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

In other news, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2015, ranking 23rd after impressive wins over Florida State and Georgia State. Their next challenge is an away game against Syracuse, who also won their opening game of the season.

Best city for golf in Georgia

Meanwhile, Savannah has been named one of the best cities for golf in America. The city boasts 23 golf courses and enjoys an average temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a prime destination for golfers year-round.