Braves sign Travis d’Arnaud to 2-year contract

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract worth $16 million. D’Arnaud will make $8 million in each year of the deal, which includes a $8 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.

D’Arnaud, 32, won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020 after he batted .321 (53-for-165) with nine home runs and a .919 OPS in 44 games. D’Arnaud then compiled a .856 OPS along with two home runs and 10 RBI in 12 postseason games last season, as the Braves lost Game 7 of the National League Championship Series to the Dodgers.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound native of Long Beach, Calif., joined the Braves on a two-year, $16-million contract in November of 2019, and is hitting .284 (76-for-268) with 12 home runs and a .815 OPS in 72 games with Atlanta.

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft by Philadelphia out of Lakewood High School in California, d’Arnaud made his major league debut in 2013 with the Mets. He is a career .251 hitter (491-for-1,956) with 75 home runs in 572 career games.

D’Arnaud also agreed to donate 1% of his earnings in each year of his deal to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.