Braves set World Series roster, add Wright & Gore

The Atlanta Braves announced their World Series roster Tuesday, with the team making 2 changes from the National League Championship Series.

The Braves will carry 12 pitchers and two 14 position players, including 2 catchers, 6 infielders and i6 outfielders.

The roster includes 24 players who were on their NLCS roster.

The team added pitcher RHP Kyle Wright to replace reliever Jacob Webb, and outfielder Terrance Gore to replace INF Johan Camargo.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 16: Kyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day Expand

While Wright only pitched 2 games with Atlanta in 2021, he was arguably the top pitcher in the Braves farm system this season. Pitching for the Gwinnett Stripers, Wright ended the regular season with the Triple-A East lead in innings pitched, strikeouts, and ERA for the season.

Gore also spent the season with Gwinnett but was added to the Braves’ roster for the National League Division Series against Milwaukee. He was used once as a pinch runner in that series, but was not on the roster for the NLCS.

The best-of-seven World Series begins with Game 1 Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m. EST at Minute Main Park in Houston.

Atlanta Braves 26-Man Roster:

PITCHERS (12): RH Ian Anderson, RH Jesse Chavez, LH Max Fried, RH Luke Jackson, LH Dylan Lee, RH Chris Martin, LH Tyler Matzek, LH A.J. Minter, RH Charlie Morton, LH Will Smith, LH Drew Smyly, RH Kyle Wright

CATCHERS (2): William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud

INFIELDERS (6): Ehire Adrianza, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson

OUTFIELDERS (6): Adam Duvall, Terrance Gore, Guillermo Heredia, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, Jorge Soler