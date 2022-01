Before stepping into the red and black, many of the Bulldogs playing for Georgia Football were playing on the turf of their high schools in north Georgia.

They worked their way up from signing day to the biggest game in college football.

FOX 5’s Cody Chaffins takes a look at some of the High 5 stars who will be battling to become national champions.

GEORGIA VS ALABAMA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

