Atlanta United releases Josef Martínez as he joins Miami

The face of the Five Stripes for the last six seasons has been released.

Striker Josef Martínez, with Atlanta United since the club's inaugural season in 2017, will join Inter Miami CF in a corresponding move.

Atlanta United announced the club used its offseason buyout on Martínez's budget charge, and he will no longer occupy a designated player spot on its roster.

Inter Miami CF will retain a portion of Martínez’s guaranteed contract on its 2023 club salary budget.

"Josef has played a pivotal role in Atlanta United’s history, scoring memorable goals and hoisting multiple trophies for moments that will forever live with our supporters," Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a team statement. "He was a foundational piece who was responsible for helping build our brand into what it is today. We cannot thank him enough for his contributions to the club and the community over the last six years. He will always be part of Atlanta United and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

The fan favorite had complicated relationships with the club's most recent two managers, Gabriel Heinze and Gonzalo Pineda. This past season, Pineda and Heinze reportedly engaged in a shouting match following a loss in Portland, which resulted in a week-long suspension of Martínez. Neither declined to go into further detail regarding the altercation.

Fans always loved Martínez's emotional, heart-on-his-sleeve style and passion on the pitch.

He became the fastest player in MLS history to score 100 goals in all competitions, reaching the mark in just 125 games.

In total, Martínez scored 111 goals across all competitions with Atlanta.

HARRISON, NJ - JUNE 30: Josef Martínez #7 of Atlanta United reacts to the goal by Serge Ngoma #22 of New York Red Bulls in the second half of the Major League Soccer match at Red Bull Arena on June 30, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. B Expand

"Since his arrival in 2017, Josef Martínez has poured his heart and soul into Atlanta United," team owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "We experienced a lot of firsts together – Atlanta United’s inaugural year, Josef’s first MLS season, a number of record-setting performances and, of course, an MLS championship together. Josef is a one-of-a kind, iconic athlete, and I’m grateful to him and his family for taking a chance on Atlanta and growing with us. He is one the most decorated MLS players of all time and has made Atlanta, and the entire league proud, while also representing his beautiful country of Venezuela with pride. I know Josef will continue to shine as he heads to the next stop on his professional journey. I’m grateful for the time we’ve had with him, and I know I speak for all the dedicated 17s when I say ‘thank you Josef.’ He is a cherished member of our Atlanta United family."

The Venezuelan had a record-breaking campaign in 2018 in which he became the first MLS player to win MLS All-Star, Regular Season and MLS Cup MVP honors in the same season. The Venezuelan striker scored 31 goals in 2018 to win MLS’ Golden Boot, then-breaking the league’s regular season scoring record of 27. He added four goals during the MLS Cup Playoffs to break the league’s combined scoring record with 35 goals and deliver Atlanta its first MLS Cup title.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 08: Josef Martinez #7 of Atlanta United celebrates with the MLS Cup after their 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers during the 2018 MLS Cup between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2 (Getty Images) Expand

Martínez followed his historic 2018 season by scoring in an MLS-record 15 consecutive matches from May 24 to Sept. 18 and holds the record for most goals scored in a three-season span in MLS history with 77 from 2017 to 2019. Martínez joined elite MLS company by becoming just the seventh player to record three consecutive 15+ goal seasons.

He also holds the league’s all-time hat trick record with six and single-season mark with three.

After suffering a torn ACL in the 2020 MLS season-opener that forced him to miss the entire year, Martínez returned in 2021 to score a team-high 12 goals in 24 appearances, 18 starts.

Last year, Martínez started the season with two goals and two assists in the first five games, but was forced to miss two months after having arthroscopic knee surgery in April. He finished the season with nine goals and added four assists in 26 appearances, 12 starts.