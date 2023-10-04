Atlanta Hawks to hold open practice on Oct. 9, find out how to get tickets

article

The Atlanta Hawks have unveiled the date and time for their 2023 Open Practice. Basketball enthusiasts can mark their calendars for Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at State Farm Arena, the home court of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Open Practice is a special occasion for fans to witness the inner workings of an NBA team as they go through a genuine practice session under the guidance of Head Coach Quin Snyder and his coaching staff. It also provides an early look at the 2023-24 roster, showcasing key players such as Trae Young, who recently led the NBA in total assists for the second consecutive season, and Dejounte Murray, only the second Hawk in franchise history to achieve at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in a single season, a feat he accomplished during the 2022-23 campaign.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin expressed the city's enthusiasm, stating, "The city is excited for the return of Hawks basketball! We are ready to welcome back Hawks fans to the award-winning State Farm Arena for the upcoming season. Our annual Open Practice is a fantastic opportunity for fans to watch how a practice is led by Head Coach Quin Snyder and get their first glimpse of our team's newest players."

In addition to the basketball action, the evening will also feature appearances from the Hawks' entertainment teams, including fan favorites like Harry the Hawk and the ATL Dancers.

For fans planning to attend, entrance to State Farm Arena will be available through Gates 2 or 5, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Seating is on a general admission basis, and tickets can be purchased for a nominal fee of $5 at Ticketmaster.com. Importantly, all proceeds from ticket sales will contribute to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

For those interested in experiencing more Hawks action during the regular season, single-game tickets can be obtained at Hawks.com/Tickets. Additionally, fans can explore the Stack Pack, which starts with just 10 games and offers enhanced savings, exclusive benefits, playoff priority, access to special events, a personal membership consultant, and more. For additional details, visit Hawks.com or call (866) 715-1500.