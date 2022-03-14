Atlanta Braves trade for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson

article

The Atlanta Braves have traded for a first baseman.

The team announced Monday it agreed to send four prospects to the Oakland Athletics to acquire first baseman Matt Olson. In return, Athletics are receiving right-handed pitchers Joey Estes and Ryan Cusick, catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Cristian Pache.

Olson is entering his seventh major league season. He hit a career-high 39 home runs for Oakland in a 2021 All-Star season.

From CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, Braves Manager Brian Snitker said he was unaware of a potential move to acquire Olson prior to news breaking on Monday afternoon.

The Athletics drafted Olson from Parkview High School in Lilburn in the 2012 MLB Draft.

The trade makes it less likely longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman will re-sign with the Braves.

