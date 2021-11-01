Astros force Game 6 with 9-5 win over Braves

Carlos Correa had three hits, Martin Maldonado found three different ways to drive in runs and pinch-hitter Marwin Gonzalez blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Atlanta Braves 9-5 and cut their World Series deficit to three games to two.

Adam Duvall’s first-inning grand slam off Framber Valdez had built a 4-0 lead, but the Astros scored twice in the second off rookie Tucker Davidson, making his first big league appearance since mid-June, then tied the score in the third.

Freddie Freeman’s home run in the bottom half put the Braves back ahead as they tried to close out their first title since 1995, but A.J. Minter walked Maldonado with the bases loaded in the fifth and Gonzalez singled for a 7-5 lead.

A matchup of bullpens turned into the first high-scoring game of this Fall Classic, and the highest-scoring team in the majors this year won it.

Couldn’t hold down the Astros forever, a parade of Braves pitchers found out as the clock passed midnight and the calendar flipped to November.

Correa gained attention earlier this postseason for marking big hits by pointing at his wrist, where a watch might be. His time, he said.

The star shortstop doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs. His single in the eighth inning padded the lead and as Altuve got congrats in the dugout after scoring, the Fox TV mics picked up someone on the bench yelling "It’s time!"

A night earlier, the Astros went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position in a 3-2 loss. That left Correa at 2 for 14 overall in the series and Bregman worse at 1 for 14.

Atlanta had been 7-0 at home in the postseason, and a boisterous crowd inside Truist Park and packed plaza outside came early hoping to celebrate a long-awaited championship.

Game 6 is in Houston on Tuesday night.

Braves: LHP Max Fried would be fully rested for Game 6. He was hit hard in Game 2, his second consecutive shaky start after an excellent season.

Astros: RHP José Urquidy was in line for Game 6, but he pitched an inning in relief Sunday night and Baker said Houston would likely go with rookie Luis Garcia on three days’ rest.



