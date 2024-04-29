Family fun for everyone in Rabun County

article

If you’re looking for a quick, fun, family getaway, look no farther than Rabun County, Georgia! And when we say no further, we mean it. Rabun County, nestled in the heart of the Southern Appalachians and surrounded by stunning mountains, streams, rivers, lakes and forest lands, is only a short drive from Atlanta, Greenville, Charlotte and Knoxville, and yet seems like worlds away. Here, you and your whole family can enjoy activities of all sorts, something for everyone, without the crush of crowds or hassle of traffic. Whether you stay for the weekend or even a little longer, you’ll find a family trip to the beautiful mountains of North Georgia worth repeating and guaranteed to have memories to cherish for years to come!

The list of things to do is amazing and will get you and the kids out into nature’s majesty and fill their days with the kinds of adventures they can’t get at home. With three state parks and miles of National Forest land, hiking, biking, camping and fishing are popular activities. Hikes range from easy to challenging and frequently include at least one spectacular waterfall. Views along our countless trails are unmatched and many are bike and puppy-friendly. Trails at Black Rock Mountain State Park, Georgia's highest state park reaching altitudes of 3,640 feet, lead to mountain-top vistas where you can see for more than 80 miles. On the way up the mountain, take an educational tour through a restored Appalachian village at the Foxfire Museum. Or, take the Hurricane Falls Loop Trail stairs at Tallulah

Gorge State Park, down into the chasm and across the suspension bridge that sways 80 feet above the thundering falls below. Stop by one of the many outfitter shops in downtown Clayton to get everyone geared up for the day’s adventures. And if your kids would like to try their hand at freshwater fishing, there are dozens of the most pristine rivers and streams throughout the country, which provide world-class fishing opportunities even for first-timers. Experienced fishing guide services are available to help get you started and make sure the big one doesn’t get away!

For some outdoor thrills without all the legwork, how ‘bout taking the whole gang on a wild ride down the Wild and Scenic Chattooga River on a white-water rafting trip? Or fly through the trees on a mountain-top ziplining tour or mountain coaster ride through the forest. For a milder family afternoon, take a leisurely stroll through wildflower-filled pastures and babbling streams on horseback. You can also rent a boat, jet skis, canoes or paddle boards to enjoy the day together on one of Rabun County’s many lakes.

And when the day’s activities have come to an end, sit back, relax and enjoy a fantastic meal at one of our many dining establishments. In Rabun County, there are culinary adventures to be had that will rival the outdoor ones. As Georgia’s farm-to-table capital, our restaurants pride themselves on using the freshest, locally produced ingredients to craft their innovative menu items. No matter what your preference, from family-style Southern cuisine, upscale pizza, Cuban, Mexican, bar-be-que, American bistros and homestyle diners to award-winning fine dining, our local chefs bring their expertise to the mountains just because they love it here. And your whole family will too!

So come enjoy a family getaway filled with fresh air, sunshine and fun times in the North Georgia mountains of Rabun County. It’s only a short drive too far, far, away and there’s so much here to make it worth the trip, something for everyone! Start your adventure today by visiting ExploreRabun.com.

