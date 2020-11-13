Zoo Atlanta's giant pandas mesmerized by glass cleaning

A cute video of Zoo Atlanta's twin pandas shows them seemingly mesmerized during a recent cleaning.

Giant panda twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun, who turned 4 years old on September 3, wrestle while trying to make contact with the squeegee on the other side of the glass.

The zoo said both workers spend about 15 minutes playing with the pandas before finishing up with the window washing.

According to Zoo Atlanta, fewer than 1,900 giant pandas are estimated to remain in the wild in China’s Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces. Of these, more than 1,200 live inside nature reserves, and eight of these reserves have been supported by Zoo Atlanta.

You can more about the giant panda program at zooatlanta.org. You can also keep up with Ya Lun, Xi Lun, and their parents Lun Lun and Yang Yang on the zoo's PandaCam.