Puppies have Halloween fun with visit to Georgia Aquarium
Just in time for Halloween, the Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society have teamed up for some not-so-spooky fun.
Game of peekaboo with Halloween pumpkins reveal furry critters inside
An adorable Halloween-themed game of peekaboo reveals the cutest and furriest surprises.
DC firefighters rescue 6 dogs from burning home in sweltering heat
D.C. firefighters say they rescued six dogs from a burning home while facing sweltering summer heat conditions on Tuesday afternoon in Northwest.
Dog can’t contain excitement when owner returns from 7-month US Navy deployment
A miniature Australian shepherd got excited when one of his owners returned from military deployment to the family’s home.