Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Upson County
7
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:15 PM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:24 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:43 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Zoo Atlanta mourning death of Ruby the red panda

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Zoo Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ruby the Red Panda (Zoo Atlanta)

ATLANTA - The Zoo Atlanta family is mourning the unexpected loss of one of the zoo's female red pandas.

Officials say Ruby the red panda was found dead by her care team on Friday.

While the definitive cause of Ruby's death is not known, officials say preliminary findings indicate that she suffered a mesenteric torsion - an often fatal condition that happens when the intestines twist.

Ruby and her sister, Rose, arrived at the zoo back in February 2023 from another Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited organization.

"This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta. Our thoughts are with Ruby’s care team who, like all of the Animal Care Teams at Zoo Atlanta, are deeply committed to the animals and devote each day to their superior care and well-being," said Sam Rivera, the zoo's vice president of animal health. "While it is too early for us to presume on any specific cause, we are hopeful that pathology report results will tell us more about Ruby’s condition."   

While separate from giant pandas, red pandas share a distant ancestor with their similarly-named counterparts. Zoo Atlanta's red pandas are the Himalayan subspecies.