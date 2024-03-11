Zoo Atlanta mourning death of Ruby the red panda

article

The Zoo Atlanta family is mourning the unexpected loss of one of the zoo's female red pandas.

Officials say Ruby the red panda was found dead by her care team on Friday.

While the definitive cause of Ruby's death is not known, officials say preliminary findings indicate that she suffered a mesenteric torsion - an often fatal condition that happens when the intestines twist.

Ruby and her sister, Rose, arrived at the zoo back in February 2023 from another Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited organization.

"This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta. Our thoughts are with Ruby’s care team who, like all of the Animal Care Teams at Zoo Atlanta, are deeply committed to the animals and devote each day to their superior care and well-being," said Sam Rivera, the zoo's vice president of animal health. "While it is too early for us to presume on any specific cause, we are hopeful that pathology report results will tell us more about Ruby’s condition."

While separate from giant pandas, red pandas share a distant ancestor with their similarly-named counterparts. Zoo Atlanta's red pandas are the Himalayan subspecies.