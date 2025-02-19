Expand / Collapse search
Zoo Atlanta hopes to reach deal for more pandas from China

Published  February 19, 2025 8:36pm EST
Zoo Atlanta
Ya Lun and Xi Lun (Zoo Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Zoo Atlanta is working to establish a new agreement with China to bring back giant pandas, following the return of Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun to China in October.
    • The pandas were previously on loan as part of a 50-year conservation program, and their departure drew many visitors to the zoo for farewells.
    • Zoo Atlanta plans to expand the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Panda Conservation Center and has initiated communication with Chinese partners to bring more pandas to the Peach State.

ATLANTA - This is not a drill! Zoo Atlanta announced they are hoping to reach a new giant panda agreement with China.

What we know:

Arguably, the superstars of the zoo, giant pandas Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun were sent back to China in October. They had been here in Atlanta on loan from the Chinese government as part of a 50-year conservation program.

Visitors flocked to the zoo in the days leading up to their departure to say their final goodbyes.

But, it looks like we can finally dry our tears. Zoo Atlanta is looking to expand the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Panda Conservation Center in the Asian Forest Zone of the Zoo.

The first step was opening communication with partners in China, and they've recently checked that off the list.

FOX 5 Atlanta will certainly keep an eye out for any exciting updates.

You can learn more about Zoo Atlanta's giant panda program here.

The Source: Zoo Atlanta provided this update in a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta.

