Zoo Atlanta reveals name of new baby sloth

Zoo Atlanta's newest baby sloth now has a name,

Meet Rolo.

The zoo's Sloth Care Team picked the name out from nearly 2,000 submissions from the public.

The infant Hoffman's two-toed sloth's name carries on a sweet tradition.

His mother's name is Nutella and his father's name is Cocoa.

Born on Aug. 9, 2024, Rolo is Nutella and Cocao's second child and the first male sloth born at Zoo Atlanta.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hoffmann's two-toed sloth infant_at Zoo Atlanta (Credit: Jodi Carrigan)

"We are excited to be able to associate a name with this special infant. For our members and guests, a name can help make a connection to an individual, and a connection to an individual can lead to a connection with a species," said Gina Ferrie, PhD, the zoo's vice president of collections and conservation. "We look forward to watching Rolo grow up as he helps us tell the story of these fascinating animals and their place in wild ecosystems."

Visitors will be able to see Rolo with or near his mom at Zoo Atlanta's Brazilian Outpost section of the Orkin Children’s Zoo.

You can learn more about Hoffman's two-toed sloths here.