Zoo Atlanta issues warning about ticket scam

Zoo Atlanta is warning guests about a deal that definitely sounds too good to be true.

The post by Wild Wonderland claims you can get four tickets for just under $7 in honor of the zoo's 135th anniversary.

The zoo says this is not true. They say you should always confirm if a ticket promotion is legitimate through their website. You can also assist them by reporting any scam promotions you encounter online.

Now, for something fun, enjoy this video of a baby rhino wallowing in mud.