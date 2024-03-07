Expand / Collapse search
Zoo Atlanta issues warning about ticket scam

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta is warning guests about a deal that definitely sounds too good to be true. 

The post by Wild Wonderland claims you can get four tickets for just under $7 in honor of the zoo's 135th anniversary.

The zoo says this is not true. They say you should always confirm if a ticket promotion is legitimate through their website. You can also assist them by reporting any scam promotions you encounter online. 

Now, for something fun, enjoy this video of a baby rhino wallowing in mud.