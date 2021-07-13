Teen from Georgia is finalist in 'stuck at prom' duct tape outfit contest

Zoe Tibbs is taking prom outfits and her love for peacocks to the next level.

The 15-year-old scrapped the traditional dress designs, opting instead to create a prom tuxedo with a peacock theme. The tux is made of duct tape---every last inch--right down to the feathers. She designed the unique prom attire as a contestant for the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest. Now, she’s a finalist.

"It was very hard because duct tape isn't the ideal material for a tuxedo. I took 65 hours using 21 rolls of duct tape to make my prom tuxedo. I chose a tuxedo because I like tuxedos more than I like dresses," Tibbs told FOX 5's Portia Bruner.

A $10,000 scholarship is on the line and Zoe hopes the peacock's stand-out style will make her tux stand out among the judges.

Courtesy of Zoe Tibbs

"I put a lot of different elements that I like with the shorts and the different cutouts. That's something that I've always loved seeing but never done it before. Peacocks are my favorite animal. I love how extra they are because I'm really extra, but I thought their color scheme would be perfect to put into an outfit," said Tibbs, who grew up in metro Atlanta before her family moved to Winston, Florida.

If she wins the grand prize, Tibbs says she will use the money for acting or maybe fashion design school. And if she doesn't win, she says the lessons she's learned about herself are invaluable.

"I learned whatever I think I can imagine, I know I can do it. Just put it on a piece of paper and boom it's there. I will find a way to do it no matter how hard it is to do it or what obstacles are in my way," Tibbs said with a smile.

To see more of Zoe's designer duct tape tuxedo, visit her page on Duck Brand's website. To cast a vote of support, click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.