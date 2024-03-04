Zaxby's shooting suspect arrested by DeKalb County police

article

The man wanted for the deadly shooting outside Zaxby's on Panola Road in DeKalb County has been arrested.

DeKalb County police say the shooting suspect got into an argument with Kenyon Jones inside the restaurant on Feb. 6 and then shot him multiple times outside the restaurant.

Since then, the DeKalb County Police Department has asked the public to help them locate the suspect a couple of times.

On March 1, DCPD posted on social media that they had arrested the suspect. However, they did not identify him or say how they located him.

