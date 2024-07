article

Athens' very own Zaxbys is getting saucy. Some of the restaurant's finger-licking signature sauces are now available at both local and national retailers.

The sauces are being sold in 16-oz plastic bottles for under $5.

The trio of flavors includes the Zax Sauce®, Spicy Zax Sauce® and Tongue Torch® Sauce, for those who can take the heat.

Zaxbys says the bottles can be found in your local grocery store, Walmart, Winn Dixie and on Amazon.