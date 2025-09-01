YSL trial witness Lil Woody reportedly injured in crash

article

The Brief Viral videos show Atlanta rapper Lil Woody injured on Peters Street Reports say he survived motorcycle crash and is under medical care Incident reignites debate over his role in YSL racketeering trial



Atlanta rapper Lil Woody, whose real name is Kenneth Copeland, is reportedly recovering after videos surfaced online late Sunday night showing him bloodied and lying motionless on a street in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

The clips, which spread rapidly across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, show Copeland lying on Peters Street as onlookers call for help.

The videos also show a wrecked motorcycle or dirt bike nearby.

Some commenters claim that Woody was struck as he was riding, but others say that he lost control of the bike.

The backstory:

In 2024, Copeland drew backlash after interrogation footage surfaced in which he appeared to cooperate with prosecutors in the YSL racketeering trial in Fulton County. He became a minor celebrity due to his time on the witness stand during the trial of another Atlanta rapper known as Young Thug and more than 20 of his associates.

Fans and community members reacted strongly to Sunday’s video. Some expressed concern for Copeland’s well-being, while others reignited debates about his past testimony.

As of Monday, reports confirm that Copeland survived the incident and is under medical care.

Video posted by The Shade Room shows Copeland in an emergency room bed wearing a neck brace and obvious scratches on his body and blood on his face. In the video, Copeland gives thanks to God for keeping him covered.

The last video posted to his official Instagram account was made at around 9:45 a.m. Aug. 31. Copeland has multiple social media accounts and is a frequent posted. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Copeland for comment.