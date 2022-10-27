YSL gang member convicted of deadly Buckhead wedding robbery

article

One of the men charged earlier this year along with popular Atlanta rapper and alleged YSL gang leader Young Thug for violating the RICO act was convicted of murder on Thursday.

Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was found guilty of robbery and murder outside a wedding venue in the Buckhead community on July 7, 2018. It happened at the Capital City Country Club in the historic Brookhaven neighborhood.

Four people were waiting for a ride-share service outside the venue following a wedding. Prosecutors said Myrick, and co-defendant Torrus Fleetwood spotted them, believed they were easy targets and approached them at gunpoint. Myrick then demanded their belongings, including cellphones, wallets, and other valuables. Christian Broder followed Myrick after the robbery, attempting to reason with him to get his license back. Instead, he was met with gunfire, striking Broder in the stomach.

Fleetwood would drive the pair away from the scene in a white Dodge Charger. Retired Atlanta Police Detective Brett Zimbrick was credited with the quick capture of the pair.

Broder, the general managers at popular DC restaurant Millie's, died just short of a week later from his injuries. Charges for Myrick were quickly upgraded to include murder.

Myrick, who was just 17 at the time of the murder, took the stand during his trial this week. He admitted to the court he mocked the family on a jail call and also attempted to intimidate witnesses.

A teen, who was 15 at the time, inside the getaway car told the court the pair when they came back to the car, they were carrying purses and wallets. He said initially, Myrick spotted Broder and his friends and family outside the venue and stopped the car.

Detective Zimbrick also testified.

Eventually, Myrick was convicted by a jury on 16 counts including violation of street gang terrorism and prevention, malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.

"Today’s verdict from the jury and the sentence imposed was a clear message that the city belongs to the citizens of Fulton County and not to the gangs," said Deputy District Attorney Chris Sperry.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge sentenced Myrick to life without parole followed by three consecutive life sentences followed by a consecutive five years.

"I’m praying for Mr. Broder’s family and friends as they grieve the loss of a beloved husband, father, and brother. It is unconscionable that a 34-year-old man who had his whole life ahead of him was murdered in such a senseless act of violence. As the defendant’s testimony illustrated, when young people are recruited into gangs, the violent crimes they commit inflict tragedy on their victims and on themselves when they end up in prison." said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Myrick’s "prior bad acts" were allowed as part of the case. He told the court he was groomed and then recruited by an adult gang member when he was 9 years old.

When he was 14 years old, he was arrested for holding up a woman on the south side of Atlanta. The boy agreed to a negotiated plea and was sentenced to 15 years with 7 to serve in the adult system. However, Myrick's attorney made a request to get out of detention with time served. The judge agreed and ordered him probation administered by a private counseling program.

The FOX 5 I-Team tracked down how Myrick spent his time under the supervision of the non-profit diversion program called Visions Unlimited. Video shows Myrick cracking concrete with a sledgehammer in the backyard of a renovated home in southwest Atlanta.

A spokesperson for the program said Myrick was struggling to learn construction at that renovated home. He lasted only two weeks on the job site before the non-profit decided he would be better off just going to school each day. Program advisors say he never mouthed off, was always respectful, and was on track to get his GED. He also never missed a day right up until the weekend of the murder.

In May, Myrick was listed among 28 defendants in an 88-page indictment that claims he is part of the "Young Slime Life" enterprise. That indictment alleges Jeffery Lamar Williams, who goes by the stage name Young Thug, is one of the leaders of the gang. It stated that among other individual charges, each of the 28 members "conspired to associate and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity."

In addition to RICO, Myrick was indicted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, and two counts of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Those charges have yet to be adjudicated.