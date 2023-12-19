Youth car break-ins, thefts prompt launch of new crime prevention program in South Fulton

A new program launched by South Fulton police officials aims to cut down on crime involving the city’s youth.

The establishment of South Fulton’s Police Athletic League comes as car break-ins and thefts committed by juveniles are on the rise, according to Chief of Police Keith Meadows.

"We’re seeing too many incidents involving our juveniles in the City of South Fulton," Meadows said.

Those incidents include the arrest of a teen in March after dash camera video caught an unlicensed juvenile wildly driving a stolen car as he tried to get away from police.

On Tuesday, Meadows told FOX 5 the teen was one of hundreds of young people his officers have arrested since the city’s founding just five years ago.

"We’ve seen at least 432 juvenile-related arrests since our city’s inception…that’s far too many," he stated. "Those cars that are broken into…a lot of our juveniles are finding weapons in their hands after committing those types of crimes," he continued.

It’s a problem Meadows believes could be solved with the rollout of the PAL program.

"It’s important that we figure out some constructive ways to engage our youth and eliminate those sort of activities," he said.

Monday marked the official start of the program headed by Executive Director Tim Abram.

"We want to engage kids, cops, and community," Abram said.

He told FOX 5 they would run the program at Welcome All Park. Activities will include swimming, track, basketball, baseball, and boxing as well as academic assistance.

"We want to be able to have a safe place for them to come, have volunteers from the community help us to help kids with their homework," he explained.

Police officials said they’re also hoping to use the PAL as a diversion program in partnership with the juvenile court system.

Parents in South Fulton can sign their kids up to be part of the program. Department officials are looking for businesses and volunteers. If you’re interested in learning more, you can email timothy.abram@cityofsouthfulton.gov.