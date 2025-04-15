Young Thug's defense attorney, Brian Steel, to rep Diddy, court documents suggest

article

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs is expanding his legal team by potentially adding high-profile attorney Brian Steel, known for defending Young Thug in the YSL RICO case. Combs faces federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, with allegations of using his celebrity status for coercion and intimidation over a decade. Jury selection for Combs's trial is scheduled for May 5, but his attorneys have requested a delay in the trial's start.



Sean "Diddy" Combs is looking to expand his legal team with a high-profile addition ahead of his upcoming federal trial.

His legal team is seeking to add famed Georgia-based attorney Brian Steel, best known for representing rapper Young Thug in the ongoing YSL RICO case.

Brian Steele to rep Diddy?

What we know:

According to newly filed court documents, Steel has requested permission to practice in the Southern District of New York in order to join Combs's defense.

Steel’s potential involvement comes amid ongoing changes to Combs's legal team.

Sources told TMZ that the music mogul had previously been seeking to add a Black female attorney to his trial team, which currently includes Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos.

Instead, Steel appears to have emerged as the favored candidate.

Sources also say that veteran attorney Mark Geragos is expected to take on a significant role in the case, while Agnifilo and Teny Geragos will remain lead counsel.

Allegations against Diddy

The backstory:

The legal team has seen some turnover in recent months; attorney Anthony Ricco exited the defense back in February. Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to face trial on May 5 in Manhattan federal court on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 55-year-old has been held without bail since his arrest in September 2023, following a grand jury indictment.

Prosecutors allege that Combs used his celebrity status to coerce women into commercial sex acts over a span of more than a decade.

A superseding indictment filed earlier this month added two new charges, accusing Combs of compelling a woman, identified as "Victim-2," into prostitution between 2021 and 2024, and transporting her and others for similar purposes.

The indictment also details allegations of violence and intimidation, including blackmail, arson, and physical assault, used to silence victims.

One key piece of evidence expected at trial is a 2016 video purportedly showing Combs assaulting singer Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Who is Brian Steel?

Dig deeper:

Brian Steel, a seasoned criminal defense attorney based in Atlanta, has built a reputation over more than three decades for representing high-profile clients in complex legal battles.

His most notable case to date is the defense of Grammy-winning rapper Jeffery Williams, known professionally as Young Thug, in a sprawling racketeering trial that has become the longest in Georgia's history.

WATCH THE YSL RICO TRIAL HERE

Steel's aggressive defense tactics came under scrutiny in June 2024 when he was held in contempt of court for refusing to disclose how he learned about a private meeting between the judge, prosecutors, and a key witness.

The Georgia Supreme Court later reversed the contempt ruling, citing due process violations and affirming Steel's right to protect privileged information.

In addition to his work with Young Thug, Steel has represented a range of clients, including former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who was indicted for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case.

He also secured the early release of former NBA player Javaris Crittenton, who had served a decade in prison for a fatal shooting.

Sean Combs trial

What's next:

Steel’s addition will come just weeks before trial proceedings are set to begin.

Jury selection is scheduled for May 5, with opening statements set for the following week.

However, Combs's attorneys have asked the court to delay the start of the trial by at least two weeks.