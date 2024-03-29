Young Thug YSL trial: Witness claims Fulton DA investigator 'sexually harassed' her

The trial of Young Thug and his YSL co-defendants began its 50th day in court with an explosive exchange between one of the Atlanta rapper's attorneys and a witness over her alleged mistreatment by an investigator on the case.

The witness, who the court has identified only as A. Bennett, confirmed with Young Thug's lawyer Keith Adams that she had felt like she had been "sexually harassed" by one of the investigators from the Fulton County District Attorney's office.

"You told us when you were back there that you didn't want to come and see him because he had sexually harassed you," Adams asked.

"Yes," Bennett responded, going on to agree with Adams' assertion that when she was contacted by the investigator, it appeared that he wanted to date her.

In one instance, the woman confirmed that she brought her 20-year-old son with her to meet with Adams at an Atlanta Japanese restaurant to talk about the case and that the law enforcement officer had told her on a different time that he wanted to "take her out when the investigation was over."

The prosecution first called Bennett to the stand on Thursday to discuss allegations that Young Thug, Walter "DK" Murphy, and someone she believed was the rapper's brother robbed her at her apartment in 2013. Bennett had been taken into custody after attempting to refuse to appear in court. She has since been released from jail.

She told the court that she ended up blocking the investigator after receiving multiple phone calls "that weren't about court."

"They picked me up. Surrounded my house. Moved my camera. They had my 11-year-old outside for like an hour and a half outside by himself," she said.

The trial is now the longest-running trial in Georgia history.

When was Young Thug arrested?

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, was arrested on May 9, 2022, after a sweeping 88-page indictment accused him of being the co-founder of Young Slime Life, or YSL, a subset of the Bloods street gang. Prosecutors allege those named in the indictment have engaged in violent criminal activity in the city since 2012.

Despite requests for bond and an elaborate house arrest plan proposed to the court, Williams remained behind bars after concerns were raised over witness intimidation.

What are the charges Young Thug faces?

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Young Thug in May 2022, and more charges were added in a subsequent indictment in August of that year. The second indictment accuses Young Thug and 27 other people of conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The rapper is also accused of participation in criminal street gang activity, as well as drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Young Thug and two other people co-founded a violent criminal street gang in 2012 called Young Slime Life, or YSL, which they say is associated with the national Bloods gang. The indictment says Young Thug "made YSL a well-known name by referring to it in his songs and on social media."

In addition to specific charges, the August indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 191 acts that prosecutors say were committed between 2013 and 2022 as part of the alleged conspiracy to further the gang’s interests.

Included in that list is an allegation that Young Thug threatened in July 2015 to shoot a security guard who was trying to get him to leave an Atlanta-area mall. The indictment also says Young Thug rented a silver Infiniti sedan that was used in the killing of a rival gang member. And, on numerous occasions, he and others are alleged to have possessed various illegal drugs that they intended to distribute.

What do Young Thug's defense lawyers say?

Young Thug’s lawyers have said in multiple court filings that he is innocent of all crimes charged in the indictment. They argue that YSL is simply a record label. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple defense attorneys in the case have said prosecutors were overzealous in their use of the RICO statute and the anti-gang law, both of which carry heavy penalties.

What penalties does Young Thug face if he's convicted?

Young Thug’s racketeering conspiracy charge and two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The other five charges also carry potential prison time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.