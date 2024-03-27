YSL RICO trial delaying justice, family of murder victim says

It’s been almost a year since a deadly shooting on Metropolitan Parkway claimed the life of a 51-year-old father of six. Just a day shy of the anniversary of Derrick "Diop" Williams’ shooting death, his sister Carla Williams said the wheels of justice haven’t moved much at all despite his accused killer turning himself in within days of the crime in March of last year.

"In a year’s time…in a year’s time…nothing," she told FOX 5. "We’ve been to court about three or four times in the year just to be turned away."

Williams said they were turned away after a judge granted several motions to postpone the state’s trial against 49-year-old Charles Cooper Jr. who stands accused of firing the fatal gunshot.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Derrick "Diop" Williams (Supplied)

Those motions filed by the defendant’s attorney Careton Matthews cited scheduling conflicts with a defendant he’s representing in the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

"It’s not…it’s just not fair," Williams told FOX 5.

Charles Cooper Jr. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Manny Arora is a criminal defense attorney unrelated to the case. He told FOX 5 in a RICO indictment as sweeping as the YSL case, the workload for attorneys is extensive.

"You’re going every single day. The government started with 700 witnesses…this penalizes other cases, other victims, other defendants that are sitting in jail," Arora stated.

Williams and her mother shared their frustrations with members of Atlanta City Council on Monday.

"That’s my child…it may not be important to anybody else but it’s important to me," Barbara Williams said during public comment.

The family of Derrick "Diop" Williams say high-profile RICO cases in Fulton County are delaying justice in his shooting death. (FOX 5)

In response to a request for comment about the delays, Matthews shared a statement saying:

"While we empathize with the loss of life this case, Charlie Cooper Jr. is an innocent man; and he just as the other parties involved in this action, is looking forward to having his day in court. In due course, all parties will have that opportunity. Mr. Cooper, who is on bail, patiently awaits that day."

A spokesperson from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office said:

"The District Attorney's office is dedicated to ensuring justice for Derrick Williams and his family and is fully prepared to begin trial as soon as a date is set by the presiding judge."

It’s still unclear when that day may come but Williams said they’ll never stop asking. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for Friday, April 5.