Convicted felon arrested, charged with murder of Atlanta father of 6

A man wanted for killing a 51-year-old father of six outside an Atlanta food mart is in custody after turning himself in to authorities.

On the night of March 28, Atlanta police were called to the Food Mart on Metropolitan Parkway. At the scene, they found 51-year-old Derrick Williams shot in the store's parking lot.

Medics rushed Williams to a local hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.

Atlanta Police investigate a deadly shooting at the Food Mart located along Metropolitan Parkway on March 28, 2023. (FOX 5)

According to investigators, Williams had gotten into an argument with another man at the scene. Detectives say that person, now identified as 49-year-old Charlie Cooper, pulled out a gun and fired one time.

Williams' family told FOX 5 they were shocked to hear that their older brother and the father of six kids was dead.

"Big energy... everyone knows him. He is that guy! Lovable, likable guy, outgoing, uplifting, and he motivates you," Derrick’s younger brother Benjamin Williams said.

Derrick William's (Supplied)

"He would give you the clothes off his back and go without. My brother would go without for others. He’s harmless. He’s harmless. Everyone knows he’s harmless," the victim's sister Carla Williams said to FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

Days after the murder, police say that Cooper turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail.

He's now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.