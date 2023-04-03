Young Thug RICO trial: Judge jails potential juror for recording

A potential juror in the Young Thug trial was placed into handcuffs after disobeying courthouse rules. It’s the latest twist in the lengthy case.

Juror 1004 was arrested Monday morning, accused of recording proceedings at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 17. Judge Ural Glanville ordered deputies to take her phone.

Mo Ivory, a professor at Georgia State University's College of Law and director of the Entertainment Sports and Media Law Program, called the potential juror’s behavior improper and unlawful.

"It’s just not allowed, and they knew that. The judge was doing this to make an example of that juror," Ivory said. "It is not a social media opportunity. It is not an opportunity to create new followers, or create your own celebrity for yourself."

The judge initially slapped the potential juror with three days behind bars, but she was released after five hours.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, is accused of leading a violent gang called YSL. His lawyers say he’s innocent.

The juror’s arrest is the latest disruption in a drawn-out case that’s seen people trying to sneak contraband into the courtroom, and a jury selection that has yet to seat one juror.

"There are many defendants and many lawyers. There’s a lot to process in this case," Ivory said. We all want to make sure the justice system is carried out fairly. If we take it slow and do it the right way, a fair trial will happen."

Ivory says jurors must follow the judge’s instructions because someone’s future is in their hands.